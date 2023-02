Of the AVE line, only the burying of the tracks in Murcia, the new Cercanías with Alicante and the possibility, within a reasonable time, of traveling to Valencia and Barcelona through the Mediterranean Corridor are saved, although after what has been seen, it will be necessary to see later what comes to us And it is that the rail service with Madrid is a total disappointment. The work

This content is exclusive for subscribers Already a subscriber? Log in