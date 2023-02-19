Decree of 180 days includes the cities of the north coast Guarujá, Bertioga, São Sebastião, Caraguatatuba, Lhabela and Ubatuba

The Governor of the State of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) decreed this Sunday (19.Feb.2023) a state of public calamity in 6 municipalities on the north coast affected by the heavy rains registered in the region. The decree is valid for 180 days. (full– 307 KB).

Below are the municipalities covered by the decree:

Guarujá

Bertioga

San Sebastian

caraguatatuba

lhabela

Ubatuba

According to the Decree No. 7,257/2010state of public calamity is defined by a “abnormal situation, caused by disasters, causing damage and losses that imply a substantial impairment of the response capacity of the public power of the affected entity”.

BRL 7 million in resources

In another decree, the governor released R$ 7 million in resources to manage the crisis in the state due to the heavy rains.

Both were published in an extra edition of DOE (Official State Gazette) from Sao Paulo. Here’s the full (307 KB).

Through his Twitter profile, Tarcísio de Freitas stated that the government of São Paulo follows “working hard to assist everyone”.

RAIN ON THE COAST OF SP

The heavy rains recorded on the coast of São Paulo left at least 36 dead until Sunday night (19.Feb.2023). Among the victims are a 9-month-old baby and a 7-year-old girl. The state government reported that there are 228 people displaced and 338 homeless.

The municipality of São Sebastião is one of the hardest hit. the federal government already recognized summarily the request for a state of emergency.

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), flew over the region. said that aircraft will help transporting firefighters to isolated areas because of the rains.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said it will visit the affected region on Monday (20.Feb.2023). Ministers of Institutional Relations, Alexandre PadilhaIntegration and Regional Development, Waldez Goesand Ports and Airports, Márcio França, will accompany you.

France announced that the Port of Santos released R$ 2 million at the request of President Lula. The money will be distributed to affected municipalities and to the state government to help victims of the rains.