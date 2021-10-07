Among the novelties relating to the photographic sector of the new iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, we certainly find the new macro mode which is designed for those who intend to take pictures from close range. However, an application is able to replicate the experience on older models as well.

It is about Halide, who with the 2.5 for iOS devices not only introduces support for the macro function of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, but it goes a step further as it also makes it compatible with the iPhones of the past years.

This implementation was made possible thanks to the use of Apple’s neural engine which carries out the “enhancement of details based on artificial intelligence“The AI ​​is basically capable of extracting the extra details even in the cropping phase.

Halide’s developers then used a different approach to Apple’s for the iPhone 13, which takes advantage of the new lenses. The application determines which camera lens can focus closest to, then using the focus control allows you to adjust the shot. Next comes the “Neural Macro” function that upscaling the image.

The feature can be activated directly via the “AF” button that appears from the manual focus menu.