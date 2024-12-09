On Tuesday, November 26, a patrol from the Traffic Subsector of the Pontevedra Civil Guard intercepted a transporter that tested positive for drugs while transporting dangerous goods.

The events occurred around 12:00 p.m., when police officers detected the driver, a 30-year-old resident of the Pontevedra town of Barrowho was traveling on the AP-9 (A Coruña-Tui), in Vilaboa, while manipulating a mobile phone.

Very serious violation

According to what they say in a statement, they stopped him to inform him of the infraction. When alcohol and drug tests were carried out, the man gave an indicative positive result for drugs, pending laboratory confirmation.

The vehicle was immediately immobilized until an alternative driver arrived. Adding to the seriousness of driving with the presence of drugs in the body is the act of manipulating a mobile phone while driving a transport of dangerous goods.

The driver was reported for a very serious violation for the positive drug test and another serious one for manipulating a mobile phone terminal, which carry a total penalty of 1,200 euros in fines (600 euros with the 50% reduction), as well as the withdrawal of 12 points from the driving license.