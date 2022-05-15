Match and result of the playoff final Third RFEF group 17

Utebo 2 – Illueca 0

Utebo: Aaron Abad; Félez, Pomareta, Machote, Alvira; Suárez (David Martínez, 71′), Lucio Cavero (Samu Cardo, 46′), Marín, Villalba (Panocha, 82′), Adán Pérez; Aldair.

Illueca: Roberto Cerdan; Pinto (Gorry, 82′), Cavero, Jorge López (Ormad, 82′), Manu Rubi; Barri (Karol Losin, 72′), Gimeno (Asier, 63′), Iñaki Santiago, Rubio; Sergio Cota, Alberto Morales.

goals: 1-0 (55′): Aldair Ruiz. 2-0 (90′): Aldair Ruiz.

Referee: Manuel Ramírez Marco (Aragonese school). Direct red to the Illueca Cavero player (66′). He booked Pinto (30′), Morales (66′), Cota (93′) and Manu Rubi (94′) for Illueca and the Suárez (26′) and Marín (33′) for Utebo. He admonished the local bench and sent off the local coach, Javi Romero (86′).

Incidents: Papa Moon. About 2,000 spectators, atmosphere for the story.

Utebo overcame the heated atmosphere in Illueca and entered the final phases of promotion thanks to a brace from Aldair in the second period, two goals that certified the superiority of Juan Carlos Beltrán’s men against an Illueca gripped by nerves. At nine minutes Alberto Morales had it for Illueca, it was just a bit. Utebo’s response in a play by Adán with a drop to Villalba, but with a local defender saving the 0-1 point-blank range. After many minutes of nerves, respect and inaccuracies, Jorge López had it for Illueca in the strategy at 43 minutes, safely stopping Aarón. Utebo came out better in the restart, and an impossible ball was won by Aldair in the fight, putting his toe to seal a perfect Vaseline against Roberto to the net. The ‘barbos’ took the lead, and with Illueca turned upside down, a very rude foul by Cavero on Samu Cardo in a blue counterattack marked the red for the ‘rojiblanco’ central defender. The locals, with ten, jumped up but without ideas or success, lost in protests and nerves. Utebo took advantage of this circumstance to deploy a counterattack that Aldair converted in the ninetieth minute.

Utebo asserted their second position to be the winner of the Aragonese playoff, beating Illueca in their own field. The draw for the final qualifiers will be held on Monday, May 16 at 1:00 p.m. at the RFEF, and the playoff will be played in the town of Las Rozas (RFEF Football City and Navalcarbón) on the weekend of May 21 and 22. . There will be the Utebo representing the Aragonese football of the Third RFEF.