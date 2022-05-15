Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Considering that it is necessary to respect the ranchers who live by selling the milk of their cows, the municipality of Ahomewill act against “grocers” who seek to lower the cost of the productwarned Bernardo Cárdenas Soto.

The Secretary of Economy in Ahome, who said that the price had already been standardized at 8.50 per liter in the pens; however, marketers want to lower it to 6 pesos.

We recommend you read:

With a thanksgiving mass, Farmer’s Day celebrations start in Los Mochis, Sinaloa

Port Authority of Topolobampo, Ahome, asks not to harass the whale that is in the bay

Let’s not scare the whale in Topolobampo, let’s enjoy it but from a distance: Mayor of Ahome



Port Authority of Topolobampo, Ahome, asks not to harass the whale that is in the bay

#shopkeepers #bargain #liter #milk #Ahome