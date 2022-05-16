Firm hand

They closed the bar where in recent days there was an act of violence that left a police officer, a woman and the alleged aggressor dead. This fact generated accusations from Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro against State Government authorities. According to Enrique Inzunza, Secretary of the Government, deficiencies were detected in the security of the establishment. Let this serve as an example for this type of business.

The origin

In light of the dismissal of Héctor Melesio Cuen, the internal and external position that it was a mistake to go to Rubén Rocha Moya’s cabinet as Secretary of Health emerged. They say that they told him not to accept because he was going to be the target of intrigues from the cabinet and that it would be better if he stayed in the PAS to strengthen it. Cuen paid attention to this, but in the end his appetite for power won him over and what happened happened. Now to recovery.

Mayor, on holiday

At least when it comes to public acts, the municipal president of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, has remained absent. The secretary of the City Council, Édgar González, and the senior official of the City Council, Nayla Velarde, have relieved him in his agenda of commitments. The municipe has not been seen since he was in California on Friday supporting the Mazatlan boxer Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez.

deprecated support

Due to the updating that is being done at the moment in the register to deliver the support of Bienpesca, the arrival of these resources has been delayed as never before, and that has the men of the sea in Guasave concerned, since right now is when more they need that money at home, given the scarcity of species to capture. The fishing leader, Raúl Leal Félix, assures that perhaps they will be given them until August, but he would already be very out of date.

Back to the PRI

Going back to the origins is how the former mayor of the Mocorito City Council Noé Contreras Avendaño is seen, who, after joining the Sinaloense Party for a few years and was even a strong contender for mayoralty under the PAS colors, was recently part of the crowded conclave led by Senator Mario Zamora, indicating that he returned home as a lost child.

