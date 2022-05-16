After various rumors circulated on the web relating to alleged delays in the release of the new Qualcomm chips, it seems the moment of the announcement has finally arrived, Qualcomm has in fact set the date for a new event in which in all probability the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoCs.

The appointment is set for May, 20th and the event will be held in China; to announce it is the same Qualcomm through the Chinese social platform Weibo.

As you can guess from the names, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC will provide improved performance, becoming the new top of the Qualcomm line, while the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is perhaps the one I think most interesting, as it will have lower performance than to 8 Gen 1, but should allow manufacturers to release devices with a perhaps more affordable quality-price ratio, suitable for those who do not need an extremely powerful device.

As regards the featuresthere is nothing official but we are talking about 4 Cortex-A710 processors with a clock frequency of 2.36 GHz accompanied by 4 A510 units clocked at 1.8 GHz and Adreno 662 GPU for the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, while the new top of the range should use the same processors as the smooth version using the 4nm TSMC process, then a Cortex X2 prime clocked at 3 GHz, 3 Cortex A 710 at 2.36 GHz and 4 Cortex A510 at 1.8 GHz, accompanied however by an Adreno GPU with improved performance.

What will be the first devices to use Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and 8 Gen 1+?

The question arises spontaneously, given that the chipsets alone are of little interest and it will instead be interesting to test their performance on board the devices that will be announced in the second half of 2022. According to rumors, the first device to mount the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + it could be a Motorola, maybe the Edge 30 Ultra, while we could see the first appearance of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 on the OPPO Reno8, which is expected to make its debut a few days after the Qualcomm presentation.

In short, official information is scarce, but it is clear that there is little time left to see the new Qualcomm products at work.