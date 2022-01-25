The presumption of the mayor. Once again the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, presumed to lead a transparent government, but this time he did so in a virtual meeting with members of the Association of Local Authorities of Mexico AC (AALMA), a meeting headed by the head of Government of the Mexico City, Claudia Sheimbaum. The first mayor assured that the administration that he heads has been aligned from the beginning with the policy of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to help the most unprotected directly. But what he did not show off to them is his “great” idea of ​​removing the discounts that retirees, pensioners and the disabled received without distinction when paying for water before the Culiacán Drinking Water and Sewerage Board, but now it forces them to verify insolvency and limit them to a consumption of less than 19 cubic meters per month in order to receive a discount, just to cite an example of their “concern for the most needy”.

The comb came out. They say that the mayor of El Fuerte, Gildardo Leyva, has not released the call for the plebiscite for the appointment of trustees because he first wants to have everything ironed out to get his candidates forward. And it is that in some unions they have not yet reached agreements to go as a unit. It is even said that Leyva intends that some, because they are from his people, be re-elected. Nothing more than things have been complicated for him because some aldermen bring their own “roosters.” One of them is the alderman José Ramón Bueno, another Luis Adán Valenzuela and Sandra Ham. And as long as they don’t agree on the call, it’s going to rain. There whenever Mayor Leyva wants because neither the independent councilor nor opponents say anything to him. Well, if there are opponents.

To consult? As it did in 2021, the City Council could submit the holding of the 2022 International Carnival to popular consultation. Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres discussed yesterday with a commission of officials the feasibility of holding an election so that, through the vote, citizens, merchants and sector leaders decide if the centenary celebration takes place. It is a measure from which the mayor has shied away. Since last year, he maintains that it is up to the City Council to define whether the popular party takes place and that it would take place even if Mazatlan was at a yellow traffic light due to active cases of covid-19. Already in 2021, the Mazatlecos decided in a popular consultation to cancel the carnival party to prevent a spike in contagion. Benítez Torres could decide today if a new vote is held.

Pending promise. After yesterday the draft call for the election of trustees and commissioners in the municipality of Guasave was turned over to the Government Commission, the mayor assured that the City Council will be an arbiter in this citizen process, and that they will be very vigilant that no official interferes in said elections, so if that is the idea, he will have to keep under the magnifying glass both the secretary of the commune, Adán Camacho Gámez, and the union coordinator, Ramón Gelacio González Villamar, since they are already very active in the process. They have been pointing out the coordinator to promote pre-candidates and rule out others who aspire in various communities, while the secretary held a meeting in Juan José Ríos, assuring that he was representing Morena to see the issue of that election, which was rejected. because of the few attendees he had, because they know that Camacho Gámez is a member of the PRD.

The deep desire. Without taking her finger off the line is the local deputy for district 10, Luz Verónica Avilés Rochín, who is confident in her goal with the presidential chair of the municipality of Badiraguato, and that is that she does not leave aside any opportunity to travel and walk as many communities or town far from this mountain range. As this year began with the delivery of food pantry bags of seasonal vegetables and fruits, support that is undoubtedly delivered in a personal way and greeting every inhabitant from hand to hand. Therefore, she has not denied that her true intention was to be a candidate for the municipal presidency, however, the gender issue led her to the capital to occupy a seat in the State Congress. He’s already working, they say.

