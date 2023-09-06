The Murcian Institute for Agricultural and Environmental Research and Development (Imida), dependent on the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, continues its involvement in the recovery and preservation of the loggerhead turtle. As explained by sources from the regional Executive, the center has already housed all the recently hatched loggerhead turtles –’Caretta caretta’– from the nesting on July 4 on Isla Plana.

Up to 54 turtles were transferred from the Calblanque regional park, where they had been relocated to ensure proper incubation development, to the San Pedro del Pinatar marine aquaculture station. There the necessary care will be applied to guarantee their survival. To do this, Imida technicians and researchers carried out the necessary preparations for the closed circuit of seawater that houses the turtles.

The director of Imida, Andrés Martínez, stressed that “this system allows strict control of optimal environmental conditions, such as temperature, oxygen, physicochemical parameters of the water, among others, for turtles.” Each species, he stressed, “has specific needs and the center’s marine aquaculture team has extensive experience in this regard.”

This is the second nesting this year and in just over a month, along with the one on July 4 on Isla Plana, and in both the same number of eggs were found, specifically 117 in each nest, as specified the sources. In the Region of Murcia there have been five nestings since 2019. In the summer of 2020 in La Manga del Mar Menor (San Javier) and Cala Honda (Lorca), and in the summer of 2019 in Cala Arturo (Cartagena).