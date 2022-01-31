An elderly couple was approached by thieves as they entered their home in the Villa Bosch neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, January 30. The older adults were trying to enter their Ford Fiesta car into the garage, but hooded men surprised them and pointed firearms at them.

According to the police report, released by local media, one of the thieves struggled with the 79-year-old man. In the middle of the situation, the criminal pulled the trigger and accidentally shot himself in the left leg.

The subjects fled, but the wounded man collapsed on the street just 70 meters from the house. He was pronounced dead because the bullet struck his femoral artery, as the channel ‘Tn’ reviewed.

They hit him with a butt, he struggled a lot, but thank God he was fine

The Police He inspected the place and found hidden in the patio of the property a 40 caliber weapon, a 12 caliber shotgun and a suitcase that had a 32 caliber long revolver inside.

They all had ammunition and rubber cartridges. That is to say: three weapons with which they planned to steal the marriage’s belongings.

The authorities described the incident as a “Homicide and aggravated robbery due to the use of a firearm in an attempted degree”. So the Prosecutor’s Office analyzes the evidentiary material and is looking for the other thief who managed to escape unharmed.

The testimony of the neighbors, known by the local channel ‘Telenueve’, indicates that the criminals would have entered another residence hours before. Later, they would have hidden in the two-story house with a wide gate.

The criminals had hidden in the house hours before the couple arrived.

“I saw the man, he had a blow to the head. They hit him with a butt, he struggled a lot, but thank God he was fine, “said Daniel, who knew the couple.

The 78-year-old woman had no injuries.

