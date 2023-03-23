After Flick’s call, Di Salvo, coach of the German U21, speaks: “He has improved because he has learned to deal with responsibilities. Pioli believes in him, but I didn’t think he would have done so quickly…”
At some point, the chat stops. Antonio Di Salvo asks for a moment and opens Google Translate to confirm: “Thiaw? He is good at everything, but in recent months he has improved because he has learned to deal with… responsibilities ”. Here is the keyword, escaped for a few seconds by an impeccable Italian.
