The restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine will require at least $ 411 billion. Such data are provided by the agency on March 22. Reuters with reference to the updated calculation of the World Bank, made jointly with the European Commission, the UN and the government of Ukraine.

The report notes that the specified amount is 2.6 times higher than Ukraine’s GDP, according to estimates for 2022. The report prepared by the European Commission, the World Bank and Kiev covers one year from February 24, 2022.

It is noted that Ukraine this year needs investments for reconstruction in the amount of $14 billion. As for the amount of damage to the country’s energy sector, they have increased five times compared to June 2022.

Earlier, on February 20, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected investments from Germany, France and Italy to restore the country. According to him, Ukraine decided to give priority to the European market. At the same time, in Africa, Kyiv plans to expand storage facilities for agricultural products. Zelensky also noted US assistance in building up advanced technologies in Ukraine.

On January 10, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that Ukraine expects to receive $17 billion in 2023, including from Western partners. [680 млрд гривен. — Ред.] for the priority restoration of property damaged as a result of hostilities. According to the prime minister, the restoration is planned to begin this year. Sources of funding will be confiscated Russian funds, money from the Ukrainian budget – UAH 35 billion [$952,3 млн.— Ред.]as well as donor funds and assistance from international partners.

Earlier, on September 9, 2022, the European Commission (EC), the World Bank and the Kiev authorities estimated the cost of restoring Ukraine at $349 billion. At the same time, it was noted that this figure could increase due to the continuation of the conflict.

Earlier, on August 30, 2022, Zelensky said that $600-800 billion would be needed to restore the country. According to him, this amount was discussed in July in Switzerland at a forum when they discussed spending on the restoration of Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. It began against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence.