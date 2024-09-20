Ciudad Juarez.- With the aim of promoting the understanding and implementation of inclusive practices in different environments, the Family Center for Integration and Growth (CFIC) will carry out the “Diploma in Diversity and Inclusion of People with Disabilities”

The course will be taught by specialists in the subject from the Jesuit University of Guadalajara in a hybrid format, said Silvia Aguirre, director of CFIC.

“It arose from a great need because we have seen that teachers are not prepared and do not have the expertise to care for children and young people with physical and cognitive disabilities,” he said.

There will be five modules to be taught from September to December on the topics of evolution of the perception of people with disabilities, types of disabilities, disabilities and rights, accessibility, as well as diversity as an opportunity, and from inclusion to coexistence, said the director of CFIC.

The director mentioned that although there has been progress in inclusion for people with this condition, there are still great challenges, while in terms of human rights there were updates that seek to guarantee equality before the law for people with disabilities.

“Although there have been important advances, there are still great challenges for inclusion, especially for people with disabilities. Given that disability does not imply incapacity, the development of strategies that allow access to common spaces largely defines the scope for action. As more and better accesses are established, more equitable conditions can be generated for the full development of all people,” Aguirre explained.

The diploma course will begin on September 28 and will consist of 120 hours of virtual and in-person sessions; the latter modality will be held at the CFIC facilities, located at 1009 Río Júcar Street, in the Los Nogales neighborhood.

For more information, interested parties can call (656) 618-7678 and (656) 618-8096.

