Ciudad Juarez.- Nearly 1.5 tons of used clothing, in optimal condition, were donated to the Community Center of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ), by members of the Sertoma Ciudad Juárez Club.

The delivery took place at the facilities of this organization, located at Valentín Fuentes #1265.

Two UACJ units went to the site to supply them with second-hand clothing, in very good condition, it was reported.

From there they continued their journey to the Community Center of this school, located on Tierra de Fuego street s/n, in the Cerradas del Sur subdivision, stage #3.

Club Sertoma was born in 1962

Club Sertoma Ciudad Juárez was founded on March 10, 1962 with the purpose of providing support to the most unprotected people on this border.

The organization is currently collecting food and personal items to benefit several civil associations, such as Casa Bet-El, Casa Hogar Niños Siempre Victoriosos I and II, and Hogar de Amor y Superación AC, the organization reported.

He also stressed that this organization seeks medical assistance for people who lack social security and provides support to victims of property tragedies, among other contributions.

To do this, they request resources from local companies and organize events for fundraising purposes, says Guerrero Ponce Ornelas, a chemist by profession and current president of the Sertoma Ciudad Juárez Club.

“On this occasion we are helping the university’s Community Center with classified, good quality used clothing. We collect these clothes, as well as toys, books and shoes, every two months in a part of the city where they already know us and know that things they no longer use are valued by other people,” reported the UACJ.

Representing this educational institution was Dr. Flor Rocío Martínez, Director General of Outreach and Student Services.

“We are very pleased with this great support. As soon as the Sertoma Club contacted the university, we took them at their word and here we are receiving this valuable help. We are sure that this donation will benefit many people who come to and live in the vicinity of the UACJ Community Center,” said the official.