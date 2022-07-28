Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- To find out the status of the canines that are in the Animal Welfare and Control Center, Mrs. Guadalupe Martínez Ruiz toured the facilities of the place, where at that time municipal authorities were holding an event for the International Day of the Homeless Dog.

Guadeloupe, who has Dogs and catsseveral of them rescued from the street, invited the population to come to this place and adopt a pet.

“I would like to invite people to come, look at them, take one home, they need affection, they need to be loved because they are living beings.”

In this sense, authorities recognized that this is not a date to celebrate, since the International Day of the Homeless Dog should serve for citizens to reflect on the responsible ownership and care of animals, especially dogs and cats that have the people in their houses.

Dr. Luis Pablo Urcisichi Osuna, Director of Municipal Health, stressed that it is very important to sterilization of pets as this prevents them from reproducing without controlfor which he invited the population to go to the Animal Welfare and Control Center and schedule an appointment, in addition to also attending to reports when there are aggressive dogs.

“Where there are aggressive dogs, unsterilized dogs, pass the report and we will be on the lookout, it is to call or come here.”

For his part, Ricardo Alberto Romo Ortega, Coordinator of the Center for Animal Welfare and Control, reported that there are 28 million dogs in the country, of which 70 percent are from the street, and lamented that of the latter, 70 percent, at some point, he had a home.

He explained that in the current administration approximately 2,400 sterilizations have been carried out, and there are 300 to 500 interventions per month, they have managed to place 70 pets in a home and 183 citizen reports have been attended to, dealing mostly with cases of aggressive dogs or animal abuse.

He added that in many cases people are unaware that animals have rights, so the citizen is also guided on how to act.

It is worth mentioning that the sterilization service that is carried out in the Animal Welfare and Control Center is completely free, which is made by appointment and can be requested through the number 668-815-46-00, or by going to the facilities, which are located on Baja California street, almost on the corner of Tlaxcala street, in the San Francisco neighborhood.