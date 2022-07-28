Away from the public scene for a few years as an active soccer player, Daniel Passarella made headlines in recent hours due to a health condition that caused concern. Some information revealed a neurodegenerative deterioration that would limit their ability to discern, with forgetfulness and mental gaps, and difficulties in managing themselves independently.

From these revelations, The nation He contacted close relatives, who have treated him for more than 40 years, from his time as a River footballer. These sources deny that the 69-year-old Kaiser is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease, while describing as “totally exaggerated” the information that was known since Tuesday morning.

This is how Daniel Passarella’s health is today



They rule out a serious case, but recognize that Passarella may eventually go through an episode of “a mental blackout” or “forgetting a name.” Both difficulties are linked to a hearing problem in one of the ears, which causes neuronal deterioration.

Passarella is seen by the neurologist Facundo Manes and has been on a diet for some time. “He watches football on television and eats. He is a few kilos above his weight”, confided a source.

An old friend of his, who requested that his name be withheld, told this newspaper that when he read about his state of health, he called Passarella alarmed. “You call me because of what was published, right? Do not give him a ball and come home ”, Passarella anticipated, as in his days as a strong defender.

Daniel Passarella (right), in his time as president of River, in 2014, giving Falcao a shirt. Photo: Carlos Capella, TIME Archive

This person went to visit him at his home in Las Lomas de San Isidro. “We went out for coffee in his truck. He drove without problems, which rules out that he has orientation problems, as I also read. I found him absolutely lucid, we were chatting a lot about football, about the date of the weekend, about (Miguel) Borja. If you ask me if it’s the Passarella from 10, 15 years ago, I tell you no. But who is always the same when he enters adulthood? He has some symptoms that are called memory stop”added this source, without specifying a medical diagnosis.

Passarella, as captain of the Argentine team in the 1982 World Cup, was invited and plans to travel, with his son Lucas and one of his grandchildren, to Italy between September 21 and 25, when the 40th anniversary of the title will be celebrated in Trento that Italy conquered in Spain ’82. His idea is also to travel to Milan to watch an Inter match, where he played between 1985 and 1988.

Regarding football news, Passarella usually comments that he is concerned that Lucas Martínez Quarta, a central defender who is very much to his liking, is not a regular starter at Fiorentina, the Kaiser’s first club in Europe, between 1982 and 1985. He considers that this It will reduce the chances of integrating the squad of the Argentine team in the World Cup.

This is how Daniel Passarella lives today

Within his usual agenda, Passarella regularly travels to Chacabuco, his hometown, where his son lives. On Saturday, July 16, the newspaper Hoy, from Chacabuco, published photographs of the former defender, present at the children’s futsal tournament organized by the municipality’s Sports Directorate. He took photos with several boys and with those of the Los Kiricochos team, in which his grandson played. People who treat him from time to time in his land commented that he “sees him slower.” Other voices describe him as “deteriorated”, they say that he does not answer calls and that his son avoids any consultation about the health of his father.

He distanced himself from his activity in football after leaving the presidency of River in 2013, in whose government he suffered relegation in 2011. In recent years, there have been proposals for him to direct abroad again, but none was firm or attractive. He is still awaiting sentencing in the trial that follows him for embezzlement during his presidency of River and the financing of barra bravas.

A couple of years ago, news of his appointment as Executive Director of the World Talent Group, a company created by Salvadoran billionaire Fito Salume, dedicated to detecting soccer promises, became known.

Passarella is the only two-time world champion player with the Argentine national team, in 1978 and 1986, although he did not play a game in Mexico due to a stomach infection that kept him hospitalized for a few days.

He holds the record for the highest scoring Argentine defender in history, with 184, distributed as follows: 103 in River, 35 in Fiorentina, 15 in Inter, 9 in Sarmiento and 22 in the national team. In the rest of the world he only surpasses Ronald Koeman, with 193 goals.

Known as the “great captain” for an overwhelming personality, on and off the field, now you have to go through the mystery to find out what his days are like.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA)

GDA