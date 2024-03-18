On the occasion of the celebration of Colombia Pictures It has been revealed that all the films of Spider-Man They return to theaters, news that has excited all their fans, as they will be able to relive those titles that marked various stages of their lives.

The announcement was made through social networks Spider-Man where it was detailed that starting April 15 of this year the 8 movies of Spider-Man will return to the cinema every Monday.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Dates for the re-release of the Spider-Man movies in theaters

Spider-Man (2002): Monday, April 16 Spider-Man 2 (2004): Monday, April 22 Spider-Man 3 (2007): Monday, Arbil 29 The Amazing Spider-Man (2012): Monday, May 6 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014): Monday, May 13 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): Monday, May 20 Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): Monday, May 27 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): Monday, June 2

So far, it has not been announced when the Spider-Man films will be re-released in theaters in other places outside the United States, but it is believed that it will be the same as those that have already been announced.

Presumably in Mexico from April 15 to June 2 all the Spider-Man films will also be re-released, starring Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, respectively. The titles cover from 2002 to 2021.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp