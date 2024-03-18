Magaly Medina, The controversial television presenter has once again been the center of attention due to rumors of alleged problems in her marriage with Alfredo Zambrano. Although days ago the host gave some statements in which she assured that her relationship was solid, she now decided to show the public a video in which it is confirmed that there is no conflict in her family environment.

How did the rumors of separation between Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano originate?

Rumors of a possible crisis in the marriage Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambranor they occurred at the beginning of March, when the presenter traveled with a friend to the United States to spend a few days relaxing.

Given this, the content creator 'Pajita' hinted on the X platform that the presenter had distanced herself from her husband and that was the reason for her trip abroad. In addition, several users noticed that Medina had stopped uploading photos to social networks with her partner, even though they previously did so frequently.

Magaly Medina went on a trip at the beginning of March with a friend and the absence of Alfredo Zambrano drew attention. Photo: 'X'

Magaly Medina puts an end to separation rumors with video

After several days, the presenter decided to put an end to the topic in a drastic way. The 'Urraca' posted a video of her on her Instagram account in which she appears next to her husband on her marriage bed.

The couple smiled while sharing a pleasant moment with their pets, Aston and Charlotte. The clip was accompanied by the phrase “Family time” while in the background the song 'Luminous People' was heard. The lyrics caught the attention of users: “The luminous people, the ones who dance just because, the ones who smile at all hours.”

In this way, the host finally closed the issue of the alleged estrangement with Alfredo.

Did Magaly rule out having a love crisis with Alfredo Zambrano?

In response to speculation, Magaly Medina was also very clear and flatly denied having any love problems with her husband. Furthermore, she explained why she had to travel alone, mentioning that it was due to pending matters related to her personal documents.

“I don't understand where these speculations come from. Over the weekend I went to Miami to renew my driver's license and car registration. I don't need to justify why my husband didn't accompany me, he had a lot of work. We trust each other. I don't see anything strange in it,” he declared in conversation with the Infobae portal.

It should be noted that Magaly and Alfredo Zambrano were married seven years ago. The couple began dating after meeting in a restaurant and, after a brief romance, the notary proposed to the host during a trip to Hawaii in 2016 and they married in December of that same year.