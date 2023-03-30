This Wednesday, March 29, the head of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, said that the company manager of the Security at the Chihuahua immigration station will stop operating in Mexico.

At a press conference, he spoke about the death of the 39 migrants inside the National Migration Institute (INM) station located in Ciudad Juárez.

He announced that they are already gathering information about the company to see what permits it had in order and what type of service it provided.

“A technical review is being made of where the permit is, for how many elements the permits were requested, let’s say what were the trainings that these guards did not have and that they were being hired,” said the official.

With this investigation, he said, it is hoped to go as far as “where it has to go”, but for the moment, the company will no longer provide service in Mexico.

Although he clarified that he cannot give the name of it because it is part of the investigation of the case, noting that “we have no problem in protecting a company that did not comply with its duty.”