The Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources of Hidalgo (Semarnath), will enable 13 Vehicle Verification Units (UVV) in the entity, to meet the demand of 200,000 users who will attend the renewal of their mandatory anti-pollution sticker in 2023.

“Regarding the 15 new concessions, their use is not contemplated because they must comply with the points of the call and until then, they would evaluate if added to the 13more would be needed,” said Yadira García, in charge of the Vehicle Emissions Directorate, and Jessica Hernández, deputy legal director of the agency.

Of the 49 verifiers whose concessions were revoked by the State Environmental Protection Agency (Proespa), legal appeals have been filed so that 12 could operate again.

Complying with the required regulations, the renewal of the authorization of the UVV which will be in January 2023 in Gentleman.