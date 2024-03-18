Other people's pain passed merchants of crafts, clothing and accessories installed in the José María Pino Suárez municipal market when black water yesterday morning.

It is not the first time that this situation has occurred and the municipal authority seems not to resolve the problem that affects the image of this facility visited by tourists. As is known, this long weekend benefited the port because thousands of people arrived to enjoy the beaches and tour the tourist sites.

The iron colossus was no exception, however, when people walked through the halls in search of a souvenir from their visit to Mazatlán, they began to breathe a bad smell that emanated from one of the registers.

The maintenance staff intervened to dry the dirty water and pour aromatic liquids to dispel the stench. Without a doubt, it is urgent that Jumapam, headed by manager Jorge González, propose a comprehensive solution, because it is not possible to receive visitors with hallways flooded with sewage.

We are just a few days away from living the Easter and the tourists prepare to receive the visitors. According to estimates from hoteliers, occupancy will exceed 80 percent, which positions Mazatlan as one of the most visited tourist destinations in the country.

The three levels of government have the challenge of guaranteeing safety for people who go to the beaches and those who take tours of the city's emblematic sites. But also to the people of Buenos Aires who demand greater security in their neighborhoods and subdivisions, since in recent days there have been robberies and assaults in homes and businesses that have already claimed the life of one person.

This weekend an intense cleaning day was carried out in the Buñigas stream, in the city of Escuinapafrom which residents and authorities removed a large amount of all types of waste.

The substitute mayor, Xochitquetzal Ramos Melchor, says that they have located the businesses, where they probably throw the garbage and this week they will visit them to raise awareness among the owners and employees so that they stop doing so. What has been done by civil society and authorities means a great effort, and it is not acceptable for unconscious people to contaminate again. The municipal president assured that the department of Ecology It will be responsible for raising awareness and, if applicable, sanctioning those citizens who do not adapt to healthy coexistence.

In addition to the bad habit of throwing garbage into the canals, there are people from Escuina who do not pay for the drinking water they consume either. According to the manager of Jumapae, Jazmín Ramos Díaz, they have a portfolio of defaulters that owes 70 million pesos of consumption, which urgently needs to be recovered so that the paramunicipal continues to provide the service efficiently. The manager has a lot of work to do and among them is making citizens aware that their payment is valuable so that the water continues to flow from the faucet.

We recommend you read: