The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the completion of the third phase of the project to rehabilitate its buildings and facilities to be friendly to people of determination and in line with the standards of the “Dubai Building Code.” The number of qualified facilities and buildings reached 26, including the main building, 15 bus stations, 4 buildings for multi-storey car parks, and 2 Customer happiness centers, in addition to 5 administrative buildings and Al Jadaf Marine Transport Station.

Modern services

Existing facilities are being rehabilitated, maintained and improved continuously to raise their rehabilitation rate and oblige the implementing agencies to fulfill the “Dubai Building Code” to be ready for People of Determination. The third phase is considered the final phase of the facilities rehabilitation project, while the development process continues based on continuous updates to the Dubai Building Code.,

The services provided in the facilities are paths for the blind (internal and external), automatic doors for the main entrances, in addition to providing ramps and directional signs, designated waiting areas to suit the needs of people of determination, and qualified elevators characterized by a large area..

Regarding the services available to people of determination who suffer from visual challenges, tactile guidance panels were provided in Braille, and the Authority was also keen to provide other facilities, including wheelchairs, for customers who suffer from movement difficulties..

Stations and stops

The period of preparing the facilities was 6 months, and the most important of these facilities were the Authority’s main building, the Hatta Bus Station, the Al Qusais Bus Station, the Deira City Center Bus Station, and the Jebel Ali Bus Station. The Karama Bus Station, the Mall of the Emirates Station, and the Union, Al Ghubaiba, and Al Kifaf stations were also rehabilitated. Satwa station, Oud Metha, International City station, Al Quoz, Business Bay, and Ibn Battuta station.” He also confirmed that the authority provided facilities for people of determination in multi-storey car parks, including Al Ghubaiba parking, Al Sabkha parking, Al Rigga parking, Carlton Tower, and Naif parking..

Customer happiness

The Authority also paid special attention to the customer happiness centers and the completion of their rehabilitation to be able to receive customers from different categories of people of determination, including the Umm Ramool Customer Happiness Center and the Customer Happiness Center in Deira..

Field visits

It is worth noting that before starting to implement the rehabilitation work, Dubai Municipality is contacted to visit the facility and evaluate it initially to ensure compliance with the items and find appropriate solutions to the challenges. The Authority obtained a gold certificate for the Qualified for All category from Dubai Municipality for Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, and another gold certificate for the Customer Happiness Center in Deira..