MEXICO CITY Nov-23-2022.-The Morelos Independent Human Rights Commission (IACHR) denounced that from January to October 31, at least 90 femicides have been recorded in the state and warned that, with this trend, it will close the most violent year against Morelos women.

He explained that last year 100 gender-based murders against women were reported and warned that during 2022 the number could grow.

“Femicide in Morelos shows a growing trend, since from January to October 31, 2022, 90 cases have been documented. Giving a total of 1,286 femicides in almost 22 years. The femicides that occurred during the 7 years of the AVG in Morelos : 637”, was detailed in a report.

“During 2022, the municipalities with the highest number of femicides were Cuernavaca, with 20; Cuautla, with 10; Emiliano Zapata, with 7; Jiutepec and Temixco, with 6 each; Tlaltizapán, with 5; and Xochitepec and Yautepec, with 4 each. “.

Regarding the ages of the victims, the IACHR specified that in the last 22 years the age range with the highest incidence is between 21 and 30 years, with 266 cases.

That range was followed by the category between 31 and 40 years, with 182 femicides, and in third place was the range between 11 and 20 years, with 128 records.

The organization regretted that seven years after the announcement of the Gender Violence Alert (AVG) in Morelos, of the 11 measures that the state must comply with, only one is in the process of being applied, according to its analysis.

“Negligence and impunity are observed in the Internal Control Bodies and in the Inspectorate and Internal Affairs of the Morelos State Attorney General’s Office,” the report stated.

“Given the negligent action in responding to the Gender Violence Alert for the State of Morelos, the IACHR filed a Complaint with the Internal Control Body (October 20, 2020) and another with the Inspectorate and Internal Affairs of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Morelos to know the sanction processes that correspond to such fact”.

We invite you to read:

In addition, he reproached that not half of the protection orders for women issued last year by the State Attorney General’s Office were attended to and fulfilled by the state Public Security Secretariat.