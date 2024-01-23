Although many consider that the Covid-19 pandemic has come to an end, the reality is that the virus is still in circulation and has not stopped evolving, and The World Health Organization (WHO) has added the JN.1 subvariant to its list of variants of interest. This is already in the United States causing multiple infections.

Although, according to health authorities, The risk of this new strain is lower, it is being closely monitored due to its rapid spread. Especially due to the arrival of winter, which could increase the presence of respiratory infections in many countries, it is important for the population to take precautions and remain alert.

According to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The JN.1 variant is already causing around 20 percent of new Covid-19 cases in the United States. Therefore, it is the fastest growing strain of the virus, increasing the number of infections to such a degree that specialists consider that it will soon become the most important variant worldwide.

The JN.1 variant descends from BA.2.86, also known as Pirola, which began to be monitored last summer and which, at the time, was considered to be immune to vaccines and antibodies among people who had already had Covid-19, so there was speculation that the world would come to a standstill again. However, this did not happen, but the current variant infections doubled in the United States between the end of November and mid-December, mainly because it is a season in which travel is common.

In various countries in Europe and Asia, in addition to Canada and the United States, There has already been an increase in the number of hospitalizations due to the contagion of Covid-19 of this variant. Apparently it has the ability to better resist the antibodies generated, which is aggravated because many Americans have decided not to take the latest vaccine. In fact, according to the CDC, only about 18 percent of adults had received the latest vaccine against this virusso there is currently a campaign for a greater number of people to receive the injection with a view to avoiding saturation in hospital capacity.

The WHO recommends getting a test if you have any symptoms.

What are the symptoms of the Covid-19 JN.1 variant

The health area of ​​the Tecnológico de Monterrey, University of Mexico, announced that The JN.1 variant usually manifests itself through: fever, chills and sore throat. Other less common symptoms also related to this strain are: