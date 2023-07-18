The new system of administrative authorization for the centers that teach awareness and road re-education courses, of the Permission by Points system, can suppose a significant deterioration in the quality and effectiveness of these courses, due to the difficulties that could arise due to lack of availability. in human and technical means to carry out effective supervision and control. This is argued by Festival, who point out that “the main objective of the points recovery centers is not only for drivers to recover their points or their permit, but also to re-educate them and make them aware of the serious consequences of their behavior at the wheel, to prevent them from risky behaviors occur or are repeated in the future, which affect everyone’s safety users of the roads on which it circulates”.

The current Permission for Points model so far had great advantages, which may be affected by this change. And it is that the system of road awareness and re-education courses implemented in 2006 had gone from the penalizing concept to a more effective one that works by working on the awareness and sensitization of drivers who had lost points due to serious or very serious infractions, with consequences, to sometimes irreversible or irreparable. This was carried out with a proven, unquestionable and objective success that it is necessary to preserve in order not to lose the progress made.

Since it was launched in June 2006, Permission for Points has had, along with other strategies, a huge impact on reducing accidents, which can be contrasted by the significant decrease in fatalities in Spain, lowering the 4,442 deaths in road accidents in 2005 to the 1,533 registered in 2021, for example, which represents 60% less. To this day, the impact and effectiveness that the Permission for Points system has had in our country and the positive effect of this model on the behavior of drivers and, above all, the clear effectiveness of awareness-raising actions, and road reeducation, can be translated into a 60% reduction in the recidivism of offenders.

From Fesvial they consider that, despite the fact that violations for excessive speed, alcohol and drug consumption, as well as distractions due to inappropriate use of mobile phones continue to represent significant percentages; Those who attend the Permission for Points courses acknowledge that they are much more aware of all these risks, although it is necessary to continue working on it. In fact, a measure proposed and approved for this purpose, and which is still pending regulation, are the obligatory face-to-face awareness and awareness modules in the training stage prior to obtaining a driving license, something that is also indicated as necessary by 95 % of drivers who have received Permit for Points courses after committing an infraction.

Therefore, from Fesvial they show concern that these data are reversed and affect the effort made for so long and that has allowed Spain to lower the mortality rate to 3.6 deaths in traffic accidents per 100,000 inhabitants.