Mexico. – The Mexican singer Gloria Trevi and the producer Sergio Andrade have been very important figures in Mexican entertainment, however, behind all the success, hides a dark story full of accusations of rape, child trafficking, manipulation and kidnapping.

It was in an interview, from years ago, when the actress, host and singer Lorena Herrera revealed that Sergio Andrade and Gloria Trevi offered her a jobwhen she was still 18 years old, however, it was at the time when the crimes of abuse that the singer and the producer had committed had not yet been discovered.

We recommend you read:

“Gloria Trevi approached me and told me that he came with a great producer (Sergio Andrade) and that this producer had seen me, that I had all the qualities for what he was looking for at that moment, I was exactly what he was looking for , because what I wanted was to be an actress”, explained Lorena Herrera, describing how he met Gloria Trevi and Sergio Andrade at the beginning of his career.

At that time, the actress Lorena Herrera was at the beginning of her career, so I bet that the job opportunity that Sergio Andrade and Gloria Trevi had offered her was a good option and previously she agreed to attend a “casting” where she was only the producer and interpreter of 54 years of age.

We recommend you read:

“He was very correct, he made me act different things in the casting, he was very happy, he told me to go talk to Gloria, I go and talk to Gloria and she tells me; right now is when you have to take off your clothes, and I tell her, I’m not going to take them off, Gloria; No, but you promised me, and he said please, he started crying, he told me I was going to lose my job, if I didn’t, he gave me a little something and I said, well, it’s okay, I was half savage, so I said if this guy tries to touch me here I hit him “, detailed Lorena Herrera who revealed that the day he did casting with Sergio Andrade and asked him to take off his clothes.

Once, without clothes, the actress and singer Lorena Herrera pointed out that Sergio Andrade asked her to model for the room, well, it was only a test, Lorena Herrera indicated, “He told me to walk, he will return me, naked, imagine shame and he already told me, change and I said okay, so if it was for that, and it was already the casting ”.

“He wanted to sign a contract with mebecause they were going to launch me with all the image of Gloria Trevi, we want you to do crazy things on stage, and this, we have ideas, hair loose, crazy and you could do this on stage”, Lorena Herrera told Yordi Rosado who I was attentive to the casting anecdote that the actress had with the producer Sergio Andrade.

Finally, The Sinaloan actress confessed that she did not accept working with them, Well, after having carried out the casting, he met other people who They offered him a job in acting and they opened his eyes telling him that Sergio Andrade “was sexually ill and that he liked to see women naked” and after learning of the accusations of the Mexican producer decided not to accept and go his own way.