Battle-royale players ask Epic Games for the return of the skin of detective Mike Lowrey (Bad Boys).

The Will Smith’s slap in the face of comedian Chris Rock During last Sunday’s Oscar ceremony, it is giving a lot to talk about, generating topics for analysis and debate in different media, but also creating a viral image that is here to stay. Such is its impact dozens of followers from Fortnite campaign on social networks for their incorporation into the battle-royale.

They do so by remembering the skin released in the Epic Games video game last August, when the detective Mike Lowrey (Bad Boys, Two rebel policemen in Spain), played by the actor from Philadelphia, landed on the island of Fortnite. Of course, the players ask for a small addition to his character: put the slap as a gesture, thus allowing to relive the controversial moment in Fortnite.

We’re not quite sure if Epic Games will take note of the request and let Fortnite survivors slap suits, but there it is.

From the American development team, dozens of iconic characters from popular culture have been adapted to battle-royale, from superheroes and comic book villains to major film franchises, including our industry. At this point, a few days ago we gathered in 3DJuegos all its crossovers with video games.

Fortnite is facing a key movement these days with the inclusion of a game mode that allows you to enjoy battle-royale without construction mechanics, giving more weight than ever to the user’s ability to take advantage of weapons and scenarios.

