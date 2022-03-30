The Argentine team equaled 1 to 1 as a visitor against Ecuador on the last date of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and extended its undefeated streak to 31 official matches, equaling the record of the team led by “Coco” Basile between 1991 and 1993.
Next, we will review the successes and errors of the team led by Lionel Scaloni.
The River Plate striker, who was sold to England’s Manchester City, once again demonstrated why he is the best player in Argentine football and why he has a gift for performing in important games: the native of Calchín had his goalscoring debut in his first starter, to show Lionel Scaloni that he wants to have more and more minutes and that he can be useful to him.
Brutal that of Gerónimo Rulli, today in his debut in the Qualifiers with the Argentine National Team. He added two saves, both inside the area, three clearances and saved Enner Valencia’s penalty, although it was later a goal on the rebound. He stopped as if to tell Scaloni: I have to go to the World Cup.
Otamendi won 6 of 8 individual duels and was the Argentine player with the most clearances (7) in the draw against Ecuador. The leading defender, Imperial, returned, marking the field from the back and showing why he has been representing the team for so long. That’s how we want it.
Accustomed to performing very well on the right side, this time he performed very poorly. When Ibarra and Estrada dribbled him, they outpaced him. In the second part he suffered a little less, but the first was forgotten. He came out last.
Lucas Martínez Quarta has always been characterized by being a clean and effective starting option towards midfield, as well as imposing himself in the air. He was very badly stopped in the race for being one of Argentina’s central defenders in the World Cup.
