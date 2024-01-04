It is a fact that thanks to movies with great crossovers, people have always asked to have some kind of experience in the world of the metaverse, going on adventures with their favorite characters, but it is something that has only been able to be projected in movies. However, this may be almost over, as some companies have agreed to bring the definitive immersion into fantastic worlds of fiction.

It has recently been revealed the formation of Readyverse Studiosthe first studio of its kind created by the co-founders of Futureverse, Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonald as well as for Ernest Cline the most successful novelist in recent years and recognized for being the creator of the franchise Ready Player One and Dan Farah, film producer who made possible the film of the same name that arrived years ago.

The name of the project as a whole is The Readyverse, interactive platform of interconnected digital experiences. In its first major rights deal, Readyverse Studios has been associated with Warner Bros. Discovery to exclusively bring the player one saga to the metaverse through web3. Additionally, exclusive web3 rights are maintained for all future IPs of Ernest ClinepAdditional brands and franchises joining The Readyverse will be announced soon.

This mentioned Ernest Clineco-founder of Readyverse Studios:

The future has arrived even faster than I imagined. With Readyverse Studios, we have the opportunity to leverage the revolutionary technology that Futureverse has been building for several years to bring the best possible version of the metaverse to life. I have confidence in this team, we have the brightest minds and the biggest hearts. place to guide us into the next chapter of our collective future… a future that would make Wade Watts and James Halliday proud.

Here what was said by Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonaldwho also founded the company:

We couldn't be more excited to share this unprecedented news with the world today. With Ernie, Dan, and our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, we have the unique opportunity to help bring the metaverse to life starting with the IP that first showed its potential. This is just the beginning of our collaboration with Hollywood and global brands. as we set out to develop a path for commercial intellectual property to shape the future of online entertainment, gaming and social experiences.

For now they have not given any further advances, but it should not take too long, since this year the project will see the light of day.

Via: Prnewswire

Editor's note: Many people will definitely want to join in to see this project, but it has not yet been established what kind of platform they will be able to connect to, whether they will directly sell the virtual reality headsets or whether they will simply be able to use the Oculus Quest.