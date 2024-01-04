Koky Belaunde He is a well-known Peruvian stylist and also one of the remembered characters of local entertainment. Usually, we see him comment on some looks of artists or beauty queens. However, he recently worried his followers by communicating that He had to undergo emergency surgery in a risky procedure. In this note we tell you the details of what happened to the popular character of the show.

Why did Koky Belaunde undergo emergency surgery?

In a statement, Koky Belaunde said that after the dinner New YearThe next morning (January 1), he began to feel pain in his stomach, so he decided to take a chamomile. Despite this, the discomfort continued and it increased in “the abdominal part to the right side of the navel”, so he returned to his apartment in Miraflores. His relatives were the ones who took him to the EsSalud headquarters on Av. We went, at night.

Koky Belaunde shared photos of his time at the hospital. Photo: Diffusion

“I went in for an emergency because I was writhing in pain. After normal procedures they did an ultrasound and it showed (that I had a) swollen appendix. On the night of the first I went into the emergency operating room to undergo surgery for my appendicitis. It was becoming necrotic (making necrosis). I underwent emergency surgery in the early morning; They just moved me to the room on the eighth floor on January 2nd. I have been reborn!“he explained.

What is Koky Belaunde's health status?

After this fortuitous experience, the Peruvian makeup artist revealed what his health condition current after undergoing surgery. Likewise, he did not hesitate to thank the staff who assisted him in the emergency from which he emerged successfully.

Koky Belaunde has her own beauty salon. Photo: Facebook/Koky Belaunde

“Thanks to the entire medical team, nurses, technicians, and EsSalud staff on Angamos Avenue. I can tell this life story that I never thought would happen to me. Now I am still hospitalized with the best care and with all the relevant medicines in the room. I can only express the great professionalism of everyone, especially the anesthesiologist“he added.

