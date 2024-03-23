In March of last year, the singer and songwriter Melissa Galindo, originally from Culiacán, Sinaloaformer participant of the reality show “La Voz México”, reported to the corresponding authorities the Mexican singer-songwriter Kalimba, member of OV7, for alleged sexual abuse. Now, reporter Carlos Jiménez, host of the program “C4 en alert”, announced that The Attorney General's Office of Mexico City apparently got a judge to summon the actor “to accuse him of sexual abuse”.

According to information from Carlos Jiménez, the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City “consider that has enough elements to put Kalimba in prisonaccused of sexual abuse.” Supposedly, the Prosecutor's Office has an expert report in which the alleged victim “is positive as a victim of sexual assault.”

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

“According to this woman's accusation, Kalimba abused her on at least three occasions. Kalimba is summoned before a judge for next April 3 at the Reclusorio Oriente (in Mexico City), he has to appear before a hearing of connection to the process, where he will be accused of the crime of aggravated sexual abuse, The Prosecutor's Office considers that he should be in prison. The first week of April, he will present him before a judge and he will decide if he links him to trial“said reporter Carlos Jiménez.

It is worth remembering that through their social networks, Melissa Galindo He said that in 2020, Kalimba He invited her to open a concert he had in Monterrey, Nuevo León. After that show, several of the singer's guests went to a club, however, she preferred to go to rest at the hotel, being accompanied by him. Allegedly, when they were in a van, the OV7 member touched her inappropriately.

“Suddenly I felt that something touched my vagina, that is, his hand ran up to my vagina and that was how I went into shock, I closed up, but I didn't say anything, 'maybe it was unintentionally, why am I making a mess, I'm with her people, with her equipment, unprotected and not even about to make a mess.'” According to Melissa Galindowhen we arrive to the hotel, Kalimba I would have told him: “let's go upstairs to a fuck…, no one is going to find out, I'm black, just the way you like it.” On his part, through his lawyer Eliser García Madgonel, The OV7 member announced that he would sue her for moral damage.

This is not the first time Kalimba face these types of accusations. Daiana Guzmán sued him in 2010 for alleged sexual abuse; He was detained for seven days at the Chetumal Rehabilitation Center, Quintana Roo. Later, he was released, since no evidence of the attack was found.

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities