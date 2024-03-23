Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are expressing their sympathy in the wake of the Kate Middleton's shock cancer diagnosis. The Princess of Wales, 42, revealed the news yesterday in a video message, informing the world of her difficult health situation and the fact that she has decided to start a course of chemotherapy. After the announcement, a slew of stars have taken to social media to send their support to the British royal. Among these, Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones. “Wales and the world are with you, her Royal Highness, her Princess of Wales. I love you always,” the Welsh actress from the film “Chicago” wrote on Instagram.

Gwyneth Paltrow also sent her recovery wishes with a message shared on the princess's official Instagram page. At the same time, the actress and colleague – also suffering from the same disease – Olivia Munn praised the princess for her courage in a post published on Instagram. “Thank you for showing what it means to fight with grace and determination for yourself and your family. I wish you all the best,” she wrote. “Sleepless In Seattle” star Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks' wife, who also battled cancer, shared her support for Kate, writing, “I hope you all send your prayers and good thoughts to Kate for a cancer-free future.”

Just hours before Kate revealed her diagnosis, Oscar-winning actress Jamie-Lee Curtis took to Instagram to rail against wild rumors about the princess' health, writing: “Can we please stop with this conspiracy theory? This is a human being with young children and clearly a health issue. This is a private matter.” After Kate shared the video, Curtis returned to social media urging fans to ensure the princess's privacy. Among the social media supporters of Kate Middleton also US President Joe Biden: “Princess Kate spoke to us about her health and now we should send nothing but our best wishes to her and her family,” he wrote. “Jill (his wife, ed.) and I join millions of people around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate,” he wrote on X. First Lady Jill Biden also shared her own tribute, writing, “You are brave and we love you.” .