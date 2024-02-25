Guadalajara dawns with two deadthe men were found dead on the outskirts of the Juniors Bar in South Point, Tlajomulco. According to preliminary reports, both had gunshot wounds.

The discovery of the bodies took place during the early hours of the morning in a exclusive area in Tlajomulcothe Metropolitan Police is already at the site and the Jalisco State Prosecutor's Office has been notified to begin investigations into the double homicide.

The two men deceased They were found at the intersection of Avenida López Mateos Sur and Avenida Punto Sur, in the Los Gavilanes neighborhood of the aforementioned municipality.

So far, authorities have not released the identity of the victims. Unofficially, it has been mentioned that they were 25 and 40 years old, respectively.

It is presumed that the men were lying in the street for approximately two hours, based on the characteristics of the bodies.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to clarify the facts and determine those responsible for this double homicide.