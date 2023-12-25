Three employees of the Volgograd 24 TV channel were fired for a costume party

Three employees of the Russian state television channel Volgograd 24 (GTRK Volgograd-TRV) were fired after a private costume party and lost their jobs because their outfits were considered to violate the company's ethics.

Photos from the event posted on social networks went viral and called public response. Some participants were dressed as movie and comic book characters, such as Harley Quinn and Catwoman, as well as “in costumes of killers and nuns” – judging by the pictures, one of the party participants came dressed as Agent 47 from the Hitman video game series. Journalists later deleted the photo from social networks.

Related materials:

The channel's management conducted an internal investigation

The State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company “Volgograd” emphasized that New Year's corporate parties have not been held for many years, and the party under discussion was held at the expense of the participants themselves, who “forgot that their appearance and behavior must correspond to the status of an employee of the state television and radio company.”

See also Jim Jordan loses first vote to lead US House of Representatives The management of the State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company considers this employee party to be an inappropriate, thoughtless outburst that has nothing to do with work and, in general, with the professional and social position of the team. State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company “Volgograd-TRV”

Deputy director of the State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company “Volgograd-TRV” and deputy of the Volgograd Regional Duma Nadezhda Kuleshova in a conversation with V1 clarified that this was not a corporate event for the company, “just employees gathered after hours.”

As a result of the internal investigation, one TV presenter and two producers were fired, the deputy director for television and radio was severely reprimanded, and the deputy director for personnel was pointed out the need to strengthen educational work in the team.

Related materials:

The event was compared to Ivleeva’s naked party

Users of social networks called the event of Volgograd journalists an unsuccessful parody of the scandalous party of blogger Anastasia Ivleeva, which took place on the night of December 20-21 at the Moscow club Mutabor. The dress code was “almost naked” and required a minimum of clothing.

The party was attended by many stars of Russian show business in outfits that exposed their bodies. Thus, rapper Vacio appeared at a party completely naked with one sock, which was worn over his genitals. During the event, the only item on the artist’s body was removed. Later he was arrested for 15 days.

Videos and photos from the event that were leaked online provoked a wave of outrage. Those dissatisfied with the event contacted the prosecutor's office. The party was seen as LGBT propaganda (the international LGBT social movement is recognized as an extremist organization and is banned in Russia).

Pop singer Philip Kirkorov also attended the party. Later, he justified himself to the president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, saying that he went to it because he promised Ivleeva in advance, without fully knowing the concept of the event.

I was smart enough not to go there any further. I just promised her, she starred in my video. She invited me, said that there would be a New Year's ball, the dress code was naked. I'm obsessed with Dolce Gabbana and Balenciaga. And then, when I walked in and saw this… I said, Katya (this is my assistant), just backstage and flowers (and on the way out) See also Canzonieri lights a... Torcha on the world of media and branded content Philip Kirkorov Russian singer

Later, Anastasia Ivleeva herself commented on the party. She explained that the party was dedicated to the presentation of photo shoots that could not be published in Playboy magazine, which had left Russia. This determined the requirements for the guests' attire. She apologized for the fact that photos and videos from the event were leaked online and promised to donate the proceeds from the party to charity.