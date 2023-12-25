In a potential confrontation between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the US presidential election in November 2024, the current head of state will win, former foreign policy adviser to the leadership of the Republican Party in the Senate Jim Jatras said in an interview with Izvestia. It also doesn't matter that in December the Republican's rating exceeded the Democrat's for the first time (47% versus 43%).

“In my opinion, Trump has a 90% chance of being the Republican nominee, but less than a 5% chance of winning the election. Republicans may continue to talk about the Biden crime family, but it is unclear whether they will impeach him. First, they almost certainly know that the Democratic-led Senate will not convict him. Secondly, they understand that a failed impeachment will have a bad impact on their reputation, given that the Democrats control the mainstream media,” the political scientist noted.

According to Jim Jatras, no matter who becomes the Democratic candidate – Biden or someone else – that person is highly likely to win.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden now has the lowest approval rating of the seven previous US presidents heading into his re-election bid, according to Gallup research. In December it was 39%. At the same time, Trump's rating was 45% (2019), Barack Obama – 43% (2011), George W. Bush – 58% (2003).

