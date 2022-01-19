The sad and heartbreaking story of little Clementine, the abandoned dog mother along with her puppies

It is not at all easy to tell what he has lived a dog mom call Clementine, but we decided to do it to make you understand the extent to which human cruelty reaches. They decided to abandon it together with his puppies and if the volunteers had not intervened, the whole four-legged family would have died.

Every animal deserves one second chance at life, but some unfortunately just can’t get it.

This poor dog remained pregnant while he lived in the courtyard of his house. Up until that point, those who were supposed to be his human friends have decided to keep it.

However, right away after childbirth, they realized that they could no longer take care of both the mother dog and her puppies. Precisely for this reason they decided to abandon them on a farm, located in the deserted part of the South Korea.

There was no one who could to help the four-legged family. Besides, the poor little dog had been tied to a very short chain. Couldn’t even move for look for food he needed.

Volunteers from Jeju Animal Rescue Crew, local association, learned of this sad situation, thanks to a man who had gone to make one walk. He heard the desperate crying of those poor puppies and soon went to see. When he got closer, he realized they needed to Help.

The rescue of Clementine and her puppies

The poor dog’s situation was truly dramatic. He couldn’t anymore to trust of human beings, given what he had experienced. In fact, the boys decided not to keep her in the shelter, but to bring the whole family into one foster home.

One is a woman busy of both the puppies and the mother. Helped them to get back to health and, eventually, he also found the perfect families for each of them.

Clementine was adopted by a couple living in Portland, Oregon. Caleb and Sarah they told that the first days in the new house was scared. He jumped through the air at every slightest noise. But now she has returned to trust humans and is a dog happy and satisfied of his life.