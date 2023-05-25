All consumers, being in a restaurant chain, usually seek to have an unbeatable experience, therefore, companies place marketing strategies to attract diners, therefore, when serving the dish they make it look very appetizing, in addition to have a good atmosphere in the place.

However, the factor for which the fast food restaurant chain recently became a trend on social networks, Carl’s Jr. It was because a group was seen singing in an establishment located in Monterrey, Mexico.

It was through the digital platform of TikTok, where the account of ‘@clave62mty’, who have the description as ‘Norteño War Musician’, They usually share videos playing instruments in different parts, this time, they caused a furor by being seen in a food establishment founded on July 17, 1941, Anaheim, California, United States, by Carl Karcher, who is also the owner of CKE Restaurants.

The artists, being in the main competition company of McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s, made it known that they were enjoying hamburgers and fries, when suddenly they asked if they could play some music.

Therefore, the young people decided to sing when they were in the restaurant famous for the size and flavor of its hamburgers coupled with the innovation of each product, and even placing a promotion on Burger Day, which is valid only on May 28, offering its customers to purchase the piece of food for a single peso , in the purchase of another combo.

During the viral video that already has almost 2 million views, a boy is observed with a guitar, while the other young man plays the accordion, delighting the diners, therefore, their reaction is also shown when listening to them while enjoying the burgers, fries and soft drinks.