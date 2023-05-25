













PlayStation confirms new laptop called Project Q that connects to the PS5

Take a sneak peek at new accessories revealed at today’s Showcase — the Project Q device for playing games installed on your PS5 and streamed over WiFi, plus our first official wireless earbuds offering lossless audio on PS5 and PC. More details to come in the months ahead. pic.twitter.com/0nzemSWSCV —PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 24, 2023

This is a dedicated device that allows you to play any title from your console. PS5 through the remote play option using Wi-Fi. This so-called Project Q from PlayStation has an 8-inch HD screen with all the buttons and features of the DualSense.

At the moment, these are the only details. We don’t know the price – which is the most important thing – or what kind of internal hardware it will work with, because it’s not just the tablet, it has to have some program so that everything is optimized somehow.

Source: PlayStation

We had already talked about PlayStation I was working on this hardware, it just hadn’t been confirmed until the occasion paid off. It is not a PS Vita 2, but surely some users could give it some use.

PlayStation will also have its earbuds

Jim Ryan not only announced the Project Q that will connect to the PS5, as well as the first PlayStation Earbuds which will work on console and PC, delivering new audio immersion to gamers.

Source: PlayStation

These earbuds can be connected via Bluetooth to the console or also to smartphones. With the new wireless technology that they will bring, they will deliver good audio quality with low latency to the user when playing. Unfortunately, this piece of hardware has no confirmed release date or window.

It will be necessary to be aware of the next announcements that the Japanese company has with its products.