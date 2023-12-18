The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia intercepted a truck driver in Yecla who had six times the blood alcohol level. The perpetrator of the crime and driver of a trailer truck is charged with a crime against road safety on the RM-424 highway.

The events took place around 3 p.m. on December 10, when the Civil Guard received a notice from 112 about the abnormal circulation of a large truck on the Altiplano A-33 highway, heading towards Fuente La. Fig tree.

Apparently, there were several drivers who alerted the Emergency Coordination Center of the risk that this driver was causing on the road due to his strange driving. After the calls, an operation was ordered to locate and arrest him.

The deployment of the Traffic Sector of the Murcia Civil Guard allowed it to be located when it was traveling at kilometer 5, of the RM-424, in Yecla, towards Pinoso (Alicante). The truck, an articulated vehicle made up of a tractor unit and semi-trailer, loaded with vegetables, had left El Ejido (Almería) bound for Perpignan (France).

After securing his parking, the civil guards proceeded to identify the driver who turned out to be a 49-year-old man from Almería who showed clear symptoms of having ingested alcohol.

The breathalyzer tests showed results of 1.01 and 0.98 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air, thereby six-folding the maximum permitted rate of 0.15 mg/liter for professional drivers, which is why it was investigated as alleged perpetrator of the crime of driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

Crime included in the Penal Code



Article 379.2 of the Penal Code states that: Anyone who drives with an alcohol level in exhaled air greater than 0.60 milligrams per liter or with an alcohol level in blood greater than 1.2 grams per liter, will be sentenced to imprisonment. imprisonment of 3 to 6 months or a fine of 6 to 12 months or community service of 31 to 90 days, and, in any case, deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for a period of more than 1 and up to 4 years.

On the other hand, the Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia appeals to citizen collaboration, as has happened in this case, to notify the telephone number 062 (Civil Guard) or 112 (Emergencies) or directly to the patrols in service, when encounter abnormal situations or irregular maneuvers that give rise to thinking that the drivers are doing so under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to avoid fatal outcomes.