They stripped, bathed and shaved a man for stealing chickens in Peru

A young man who allegedly entered a neighborhood inhabited by low-income people in Lima (Peru) to steal was caught by the community. To teach him a lesson, the community decided to undress him, bathe him and also shave his hair.



The case occurred in Las Lomas de Carabyllo II, where the alleged thief tried to steal poultry and clothes that were hanging on ropes.

What the young man did not count on was that neighbors found him red-handed and caught him. when he sought to flee with the “loot.”

The community in the area decided to subject the alleged assailant to various punishments before calling the Police to take him away. The young man was stripped, shaved and bathed by the neighbors.

The alleged thief was forced to pose with the rooster he was going to steal.

Besides, The neighbors burned the young man’s clothes and his belongings, among them, headphones for which he begged so that they would not be destroyed.

They also forced him – while naked – to pose holding one of the roosters that he supposedly tried to steal with his hands.



They then called the police, who found the young man lying naked in the street. The uniformed officers took him to the El Progreso police station.

