Tuesday, September 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They stripped, bathed and shaved a man for stealing chickens in Peru

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 11, 2023
in World
0
They stripped, bathed and shaved a man for stealing chickens in Peru

Close


Close

Thief

The alleged thief was caught by the community.

The alleged thief was caught by the community.

A young man who allegedly broke into a house was captured by neighbors.

A young man who allegedly entered a neighborhood inhabited by low-income people in Lima (Peru) to steal was caught by the community. To teach him a lesson, the community decided to undress him, bathe him and also shave his hair.

(You can read: Freight train derailment in Cusco left one dead and two injured in Peru)

See also  Polyansky revealed the UN reaction to the story of the grandmother with the Banner of Victory

The case occurred in Las Lomas de Carabyllo II, where the alleged thief tried to steal poultry and clothes that were hanging on ropes.

What the young man did not count on was that neighbors found him red-handed and caught him. when he sought to flee with the “loot.”

The community in the area decided to subject the alleged assailant to various punishments before calling the Police to take him away. The young man was stripped, shaved and bathed by the neighbors.

Thief

The alleged thief was forced to pose with the rooster he was going to steal.

Besides, The neighbors burned the young man’s clothes and his belongings, among them, headphones for which he begged so that they would not be destroyed.

They also forced him – while naked – to pose holding one of the roosters that he supposedly tried to steal with his hands.

They then called the police, who found the young man lying naked in the street. The uniformed officers took him to the El Progreso police station.

See also  Will Alessia Rovegno be the new Miss Peru?: Jessica Newton happy to meet her

You can also read:

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#stripped #bathed #shaved #man #stealing #chickens #Peru

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Blogger Danya Milokhin, who returned to Russia, will be drafted into the army

Blogger Danya Milokhin, who returned to Russia, will be drafted into the army

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result