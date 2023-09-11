Kristjan Asllani was close to being sold in the last days of the summer transfer market (exchange with Maxime Lopez of Sassuolo) and instead will be able to continue “his dream” of wearing the Inter shirt. The Albanian, fresh from commitments with his national team, returned to Appiano Gentile this afternoon to resume training in view of the derby, but in the meantime he gave an interview to Klan TV yesterday in which he explained what happened in the summer window closed on 1 September: “You read in the Italian media – he observed – that there was the possibility that I would be loaned out, but after speaking with the club, I stayed at Inter, which is my big dream. Prospects for the future? In my role (play in front of the defense, ed.) there is Calhanoglu and this helps me a lot to learn and grow.” Final on the derby: “Milan is a team of great quality and I expect a great match. However, we are strong and I am confident that we will do well, that we will give our best.”