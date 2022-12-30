The nativity scene that the Santa Clara Neighborhood Association set up a few days ago in a median of the Gran Vía de Cieza has been left unbalanced after the robberies that it has been suffering since it was inaugurated on the 22nd until early this Friday, when they disappeared the latest figures, as reported by the neighbors themselves. The Association has reported the incident to the Local Police.

The nativity scene was located between Camino de Madrid and Gran Vía Juan Carlos I avenues and was part of the nativity scene route that can be visited these days in the municipality. Among other allegories, up to six elves could be seen, who were the first to disappear. The thieves have only left the cardboard figures of Saint Joseph, the Virgin, the ox, the mule and an angel. The local police are investigating these events.