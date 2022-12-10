Ukraine and some Western countries are calling on Georgia to open a “second front” against Russia. This was announced on Saturday, December 10, by the head of the fourth department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Denis Gonchar in an interview TASS.

He stressed that this fact is largely due to the desire to resume the Geneva discussions on the Transcaucasus. Within the framework of this format, the Russian Federation plans to seek the development of a legally justified agreement on the non-use of force by Georgia against Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as the delimitation and subsequent demarcation of borders.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, regular contacts between official representatives of Moscow, Tbilisi, Sukhum and Tskhinval will help not only achieve the goals set, but also resist the increasing provocations from outside.

Earlier, on December 7, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced the country’s refusal to provide military support to Ukraine. The head of the Cabinet mentioned regular requests to open a “second front” against Russia, but, according to him, the authorities of the republic will not agree to this.

Back in June, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, accused the Georgian government of refusing to impose anti-Russian sanctions.

In early April, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the republic supports Ukraine, but does not intend to join the economic pressure on Russia, arguing the decision with the national interests of the people.

In addition, in May, Georgia already rejected Kyiv’s demands to open a “second front” against Russia and supply weapons to Ukraine.

The special military operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

