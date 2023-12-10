A man was injured by a knife this Sunday after a brawl that occurred on the slopes of the Ramón Arcas secondary school in Lorca. The event occurred at 4:40 p.m. and, after stabbing his victim several times, the attacker fled, leaving him on the ground with a large pool of blood.

At that time there were about twenty people of South American origin on the slopes and National and Local Police patrols and an ambulance from the Emergency Management Department went to the scene of the incident, in which the injured man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Virgen de la Arrixaca, according to 112 sources. The medical personnel had to apply a tourniquet to the injured arm.

The agents try to identify the aggressor using the recording of the video surveillance cameras installed in the area and took statements from witnesses.

According to neighbors, the place where the events occurred is used for drinking, especially on weekends, and reports to the Local Police due to noise and fights are frequent. They demand that the slopes be closed permanently so that they can only be used by students during school hours.

The Councilor for Citizen Security, Juan Miguel Bayonas, confirmed to LA VERDAD that this is an area of ​​continuous surveillance by the Local Police and that agents come daily to evict people who come to the facilities to drink.

This is the second stabbing that has occurred in the city of Lorca in just a few days, since last weekend two other young people got into a fight in the middle of the street that ended with a serious stabbing in the side. The video of the brawl went viral through instant messaging applications. The perpetrator of the attack, an adult, was arrested a few hours later by the Police.