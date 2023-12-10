DOOM Today turns 30and various exponents ofvideo game industry celebrated on social media the anniversary of the shooter developed by id Software, originally published on PC on December 10, 1993.
If you have already read our retrospective dedicated to 30 years of DOOM, you will know the importance of this title within a genre that changed completely at that timeadopting solutions that would never be abandoned again.
“Happy 30th birthday, DOOM,” wrote John Romero, the game’s game designer. “I am grateful to have been part of this incredible team. Thank you for playing our titles and thank you for having kept DOOM alive all these years.”
Developers but not only
Tom Hall, another game designer on the original DOOM, wrote: “I feel lucky to have worked alongside these geniuses to bring the first-person shooter genre to life. And thank you all for playing and letting us work as game developers for all these years.”
Jordan Mechner, father of Prince of Persia, dedicated the beautiful drawing that you can see below to the occasion. “Happy Birthday, DOOM!” he wrote, adding: “John, I apologize for the artistic liberties I took with this cartoon: my memories of 1993 are vivid, but unlike yours they are not photographic.”
Various modern development teams also joined the chorus of good wishes, from Obsidian Entertainment to Undead Labs, thanking id Software and DOOM for the inspiration provided during these three decades.
