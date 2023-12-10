DOOM Today turns 30and various exponents ofvideo game industry celebrated on social media the anniversary of the shooter developed by id Software, originally published on PC on December 10, 1993.

If you have already read our retrospective dedicated to 30 years of DOOM, you will know the importance of this title within a genre that changed completely at that timeadopting solutions that would never be abandoned again.

“Happy 30th birthday, DOOM,” wrote John Romero, the game’s game designer. “I am grateful to have been part of this incredible team. Thank you for playing our titles and thank you for having kept DOOM alive all these years.”