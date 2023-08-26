They smear German far-right politics with excrement

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Beatrix von Storch, German Member of Parliament
Beatrix von Storch, German Member of Parliament
A man approached the deputy on the pretext that he wanted to take a photo with her.
The deputy Beatrix von Storch, of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), suffered an attack with excrement, the police reported this Saturday.
The attack occurred during an act in the town of Daun (western Germany) when a man approached the deputy on the pretext that he wanted to take a picture with her and then smeared on her belly a substance presumed to be dog excrement.
The man was then removed from the act by security personnel and a criminal investigation has been opened.
The AfD currently has a high flight in the polls where it is given more than 20 percent of voting intentions and is placed in second place, below the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and above the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of the Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
EFE
