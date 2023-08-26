Physicist Ozharovsky: the use of shells with depleted uranium will cause a surge in cancer

Nuclear physicist, expert of the Radioactive Waste Safety Program Andrey Ozharovsky spoke about a possible surge in cancer cases in the event that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) use depleted uranium shells. The dangerous consequence of using such projectiles is named in an interview with the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

“I don’t know if there are facts of the use of these shells both by the Russian side and by Ukraine. If this is an isolated case, the concentration on the soil will be less. If this is a massive use, for example, a column of armored vehicles was shot, then serious pollution is possible, ”the expert warned.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), such pollution primarily causes cancer, Ozharovsky added. According to him, the impact in this case depends on the route of entry: for example, in case of inhalation, damage to the lungs is possible.

The specialist also stressed that internal exposure is much more dangerous than external exposure. “If with food in a secondary hit, for example, the field on which the battle took place then turns into farmland,” he gave an example.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that the supply of depleted uranium ammunition by Western countries to Ukraine leads to radiation contamination of the soil in the country and turns it into “uninhabitable land.” The diplomat said that radiation contamination of the soil “is already happening and is being objectively recorded.”