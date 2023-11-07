BioWare celebrated theN7 Day 2023or the day of Mass Effect, with a new post on their blog. Inside, however, was hidden a binary code that can be translated as “Epsilon”. This is a teaser, which has its own website and even more importantly a very short trailerwhich you can see below.

As you can see, it’s all about six seconds of footage in which we see feet advancing at a brisk pace in some sci-fi space, where cylindrical capsules are stored. In conclusion, the video has some sort of distortion, which suggests that the communication has been interrupted or encrypted.

The site only shows some writing in the style of computer command strings, in which we read that the Epsilon code has been accepted and that a help signal has been detected from Andromeda (which we remember is the subtitle of the most recent game in the saga). We also see that the year of sending is “censored”, but we can read the first words of the signal: “Although by now they should know not to underestimate” and then the word “humans” and the word “censored”. “Humans” could either be a noun (so “don’t underestimate human beings”) or an adjective (so “don’t underestimate [censurato] of human beings”).

Unfortunately for the moment we don’t know anything else and, apart from assuming that it is something related to Mass Effect, we have no other information.