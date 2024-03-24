The largest Russian companies and credit organizations have united around the Crocus tragedy: many of them have already announced measures to support the victims of the terrorist attack and their families. Banks have announced plans to write off or settle loan debts, and insurers are ready to make payments in a simplified manner. Retail chains and marketplaces donated funds to support the families of those killed and injured in the terrorist attack on March 22. Cellular operators have made calls to emergency numbers free of charge, and airlines have announced their readiness to transport victims and their relatives free of charge. Details are in the Izvestia article.

What support will victims of a terrorist attack receive?

As of the evening of March 24, 20 Russian banks have already decided to write off or settle debts on loans to those killed in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, their families and victims. Almost all systemically important credit institutions have joined this initiative.

Thus, Sber intends to settle the loans of the victims, a bank representative said. In addition, the company, together with the Russian Red Cross organization, opened a charity account to raise funds for the victims and families of the victims.

The intention to write off the debts of victims of the terrorist attack on March 22 was also announced on the VTB Telegram channel. Joined the initiative of the parent company and Otkritie FC.

Sovcombank and Home Bank also announced plans to write off debts to victims of the events at Crocus City Hall. Rosbank and Tinkoff also joined the initiative.

The ICB will write off the debt to the families of the victims, and will provide credit holidays to all those affected by the events of March 22, the organization’s press service reported.

“We ask our clients to contact the bank if they or their loved ones have suffered – we will definitely find a solution that best suits each situation, including complete debt write-off,” the Raiffeisen press service said.

Among those killed in Crocus City Hall on March 22 are clients of Ak Bars Bank, the organization’s press service reported. The loan debts of victims of the terrorist attack, their close relatives and victims will be written off.

Alfa Bank, Gazprombank, Bank DOM.RF, Ingosstrakh-Bank, Uralsib, Pochta Bank, Rosselkhozbank, Bank St. Petersburg, MTS also announced their intention to write off debts on loans to victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. Bank and Bank Russian Standard.

Insurance companies also expressed their readiness to provide assistance in connection with the tragedy of March 22. SberInsurance will settle losses for victims of a terrorist attack in a simplified manner. Payments to clients will be made based on a minimum number of documents. Ingosstrakh and VSK have already joined the initiative. Clients of Rosgosstrakh will be able to count on additional assistance under the voluntary health insurance (VHI) program, the organization added.

Russian business reacted to the tragedy at Crocus

Representatives of Russian companies also reported support for the families of those killed and injured during the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. Thus, as early as March 22, retail representatives actively participated in the work to support everyone affected by these events, the Association of Retail Trade Companies reported.

“A terrible tragedy occurred, and retail chains – members of AKORT did not stand aside,” said Igor Karavaev, chairman of the AKORT presidium. — “Pyaterochka”, “Perekrestok”, “Magnit”, “Dixie”, “Lenta”, “Azbuka Vkusa”, “M. Video – Eldorado, Snow Queen, METRO and other networks have already decided to send financial assistance to victims of the terrorist attack and the families of the victims.

The family of Magnit and Dixy stores, through Russian charitable foundations, will provide financial assistance to those who were injured and are in hospitals, as well as the families of those killed in the terrorist attack, the company noted.

M.Video-Eldorado reported that it will donate part of the daily income on March 23 to help the victims and families of those killed during the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. The company did not specify what amount we are talking about. From its report for 2023 it follows that its revenue amounted to 434.4 billion rubles, that is, the amount per day is just under 1.2 billion rubles.

Airlines also expressed their readiness to provide assistance in connection with the tragedy in Crocus. Thus, S7 Airlines, Aeroflot, Ural Airlines, Red Wings, Nord Star, Smartavia, Nordwind, Severstal Air reported that they would transport the victims or their relatives free of charge on the next flights to or from Moscow. To issue a ticket, you need to call the carriers' contact centers.

“We understand that today many people want to stay at home with loved ones, canceling all trips. Therefore, Avito Real Estate supports those users who are forced to cancel their bookings and landlords on the platform. We are strengthening our support team to stay in touch with guests and landlords 24/7,” the company’s press service reported.

They also added that the service will compensate landlords for cancellation of reservations and will return the prepayment for it if the guest cancels the reservation with check-in before March 31 inclusive – even if the non-refundable period has begun.

– If an order for a product with “Avito Delivery” is placed through the platform, and its shelf life is coming to an end, we ask you to contact us in any of the available channels: by phone, chat, mail or personal messages on official accounts on social networks. The delivery time will be extended, the company noted.

In addition, Avito intends to organize the collection of donor blood by employees. The platform users themselves began to post advertisements for help to victims and their families – first of all, we are talking about free psychological assistance, a company representative said.

— We will also reimburse the cost of tickets for all events in Russia on March 23 and 24, purchased through the Tinkoff City service, regardless of the position of the organizers. We will also cancel all hotel reservations in Moscow and the Moscow region made through Tinkoff Travel free of charge,” follows from the financial organization’s message.

Tele2 and Megafon have made calls to emergency services in Moscow and the region, and the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations free of charge from March 23 to April 5 inclusive. MTS also reduced the cost of calls throughout the country to emergency hotlines in Moscow. In addition, the MTS Live entertainment ticket purchasing service will refund money for tickets for canceled events that were scheduled for March 23 and 24 – tickets for events that will take place from March 25, 2024 can be returned in your personal account, the company noted. According to its representative, the MTS Travel service is canceling hotel reservations in Moscow and the region for the next three days without any deductions.

The Wildberries marketplace transferred funds to the families of the dead and injured, the company reported. Prior to this, the company extended the shelf life of goods at all pickup points in Moscow and the Moscow region so that customers could pick up goods when they are ready. Wildberries has posted banners on its website with information on how you can join the fundraiser.

Evgeny Grachev, Valery Kodachigov, Evgenia Pertseva, Irina Tsyruleva and Maxim Talavrinov worked on the material